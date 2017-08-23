Arrest made in Grants Pass shooting

Grants Pass, Ore.- Grants Pass Department of Public Safety arrested a transient Tuesday evening in the shooting of a 35-year-old man just days before.
Police took Tyler Macias, 23, into custody Tuesday evening while he was walking through Westholm Park. Officers say Macias shot Ruben Patino several times on the night of Friday, Aug. 18 in the area of NW 3rd and NW E streets. When officers arrived, they found Patino on the ground. They were able to help him until medical personnel arrived and took him to Three Rivers Medical Center for treatment.
According to a press release, detectives with Grants Pass Department of Public Safety developed information identifying the shooter as Macias. They spotted him in Westholm Park Tuesday evening and decided to take him into custody because there weren’t many people in the area.
Macias was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of Assault 1, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.