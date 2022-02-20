2022 Olympic figure skating in review: ROC dominates medals, conversation

Headlines during the 2022 Winter Olympics were overtaken by an issue that occurred off the ice: Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test from Dec. 25 that came to light on Feb. 8 after she had competed in the team event.

Figure skating was then marred by debate surrounding whether Valieva should compete in the women’s singles event, and the matter of awarding the team event medals, but there was still plenty to celebrate on the ice.

The gold medals for each of the four disciplines went to skaters from four different nations, though the figure skating medal table was dominated by the Russian Olympic Committee.

As results stand now, the ROC earned six medals – two more than any other nation – and, when including the team event, is the only one with two wins. Eteri Tutberidze, coach of Moscow’s Sambo 70 club, has students responsible for four of those.

No country has claimed that many figure skating medals at a single Games since Great Britain had great success at its poorly attended London 1908 Games.

ROC secured medals in four of five events, while Japan’s four medals and the United States’ three each spanned three events. Led by Nathan Chen‘s gold medal, the U.S. earned its most figure skating medals in 20 years.

Medal Count

Medal Table — Figure Skating Country Medals Total ROC