2022 Olympic Nordic combined in review: Wrong turn flips script for Norway’s stars

Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics was an unpredictable adventure through air and snow that included one of the most shocking and memorable moments in the sport’s Olympic history.

It also saw the return to power Jorgen Graabak, a two-time gold medalist at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. Graabak was a non-factor in individual events in 2018, but returned to the podium three times in Beijing, including twice as a gold medalist.

And for the third straight time at the Winter Games, the highly-anticipated 4×5 km team event came down to a duel between rivals Norway and Germany.

For all the Nordic combined action at the 2022 Winter Olympics, scroll down for event summaries, recaps and highlights.

