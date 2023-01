KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 43rd annual Winter Wings Festival is returning next month to Klamath Falls.

The festival organized by Klamath Basin Audubon Society will be held from February 17th to 20th.

The four day festival is for nature enthusiasts and photographers to take in thousands of migratory birds.

It can also serve as a learning opportunity for top notch birding professionals and local guides.

For more information visit winterwingsfest.org.