ACLU challenges Alabama abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CNN) – The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban.
ACLU lawyers filed a lawsuit in Alabama on behalf of abortion providers in the state.
It’s one of several states that have passed abortion bans in recent months.
A judge blocked Kentucky’s “heartbeat ban” in March after the ACLU filed a similar challenge there.
The organization says it has also filed suit in Ohio and is preparing to do so in Georgia.
Many conservative lawmakers acknowledged their bills were unconstitutional when they passed them.
Their goal is to take a legal challenge to the Supreme Court where they hope to see Roe Versus Wade get overturned. That would effectively end the strongest legal footing abortion rights activists have to challenge bans.