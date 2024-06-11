Stabbing in Central Point leaves one dead and two seriously injured

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A stabbing in Central Point leaves one person dead and two others seriously injured.

Central Point Police responded to the 2200 block of New Haven Drive on Saturday at 4:26 a.m.

It was reported as a domestic dispute in which three adults were assaulted.

Two males received injuries consistent with knife wounds and one female suffered blunt force trauma.

One of the male victims died from his injures. The other male was severely injured, but is in stable condition after receiving multiple surgeries.

One adult male was taken into custody, but no charges have been made yet.

NBC5 News spoke with Lt. Josh Abbott from CPPD to learn what is being done to progress the case.

I will say that we’re trying to work out exactly what happened there. As far as, there was a female who suffered blunt force trauma. We’re still trying to determine if whether or not her assailant was the same or different person than the person who stabbed the other two.

It is currently an ongoing investigation with assistance from additional investigation units.

Central Point Police are not releasing any names or further details at this time.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.