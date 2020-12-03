Another coronavirus-related death reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another person has reportedly died from COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Public health officials said Jackson County’s 38th COVID-19-related death was an 83-year-old man who tested positive on November 25 and died on December 1 at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. The presence of underlying health conditions has not yet been determined.
As of December 3, there were 4,030 reported cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. 626 of those were considered active.
For the latest updates on the county’s coronavirus response, visit http://www.jacksoncounty.org/hhs/COVID-19