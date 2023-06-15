Brookings council votes to keep embattled city manager Janell Howard, again

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Brookings city council is once again voting in favor of keeping embattled city manager Janell Howard.

In January, the council decided to retain Howard as city manager, after she pled ‘no contest’ to misdemeanor theft.

Many city residents have been upset by the decision.

One Brookings police officer even resigned.

Last month, the same council voted to have the city attorney draft a separation agreement for the city manager.

However, it never happened.

On Monday, councilor Andy Martin motioned to terminate Howard, effective immediately.

But after some discussion, the council ultimately voted 3-to-2 to oppose the motion, meaning she will continue on as city manager.

Councilor Ed Schreiber explained why he is against removing Howard.

“The city manager would walk away with about $242,000 tomorrow,” he said. “This is city money, this isn’t grant money, this isn’t insurance money, this is money that taxpayers paid in. To pay a huge amount of taxpayer money to dismiss a highly effective employee just doesn’t make any sense to me at this time.”

Earlier this year, we told you documents from the Curry County DA‘s office, filed by the Brookings Fred Meyer store’s ‘loss prevention department,’ shows an additional 15other incidents accusing Howard of theft.

Brookings mayor Ron Hedenskog says after three votes to terminate Howard failed, it’s time accept the answer and move on.

