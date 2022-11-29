Christmas trees at Medford U Cut still available after Thanksgiving weekend

hristmas

MEDFORD, Ore. – The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually the best time to cut down your own Ctree.

But this year wasn’t quite as busy, for one local U Cut business.

U Cut Christmas Tree Farm off Camp Baker road in Medford sells a thousand trees every year.

The past two years the farm sold out their first weekend open.

This time around they still have trees left.

The co-owner said an earlier Thanksgiving is why less people came out on the first weekend.

“We had a back to normal year,” Medford U-cut Christmas Tree Farm co-owner Larry Ryerson said. “Last couple of years was overwhelming. This year we’ve sold about half of what we normally sell.”

If you want to cut down your own tree, this tree farm will be open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

He recommends people get there early.