Christmas trees at Medford U Cut still available after Thanksgiving weekend

Posted by Zack Larsen November 28, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually the best time to cut down your own Christmas tree.

But this year wasn’t quite as busy, for one local U Cut business.

U Cut Christmas Tree Farm off Camp Baker road in Medford sells a thousand trees every year.

The past two years the farm sold out their first weekend open.

This time around they still have trees left.

The co-owner said an earlier Thanksgiving is why less people came out on the first weekend.

“We had a back to normal year,” Medford U-cut Christmas Tree Farm co-owner Larry Ryerson said. “Last couple of years was overwhelming. This year we’ve sold about half of what we normally sell.”

If you want to cut down your own tree, this tree farm will be open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

He recommends people get there early.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content