Multiple agencies respond to Ashland greenhouse structure fire

ASHLAND, Ore. – On Thursday, Jackson County Fire District 5 responded to a structure fire in rural Ashland.

Multiple agencies, including Medford and Ashland fire, responded to a greenhouse that was connected to an out-house engulfed in flames.

The agency said they believe someone was living there but wasn’t on scene when firefighters arrived.

Crews stopped the fire from spreading.

“With the help of all three agencies, we were able to jump on that as quick as possible and get good knock down within about 10 to 11 minutes,” JCFD No. 5 acting Battalion Chief Tony Halley said.

Halley said the structure is a total loss.

An electrical issue is believed to be the cause.

