Daily Olympic Briefing: Shiffrin, White, Kim headline Day 5's night of stars

On Day 5, Mikaela Shiffrin returns for her trademark event, Shaun White and Chloe Kim begin their Olympic halfpipe title defenses, the U.S. keeps searching for its first gold medal and the men’s hockey and men’s curling tournaments begin.

All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Tuesday, February 8 or the morning of Wednesday, February 9.

Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom

All events also stream live on Peacock Event Time (ET) How to Watch Run 1 9:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com Run 2