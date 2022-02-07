Daily Olympic Recap: Chock and Bates help secure figure skating team event silver

Editor’s note: Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will break down the biggest overnight stories from across the competition landscape that you might have missed. A separate daily article will also detail what not to miss over the next day of competition.

Alpine Skiing

Thanks to a wind-induced reschedule of the men’s downhill, it was a busy day at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center Monday. And things got out to a rocky start.

Pundits expected the women’s giant slalom to be a battle between Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia. But just seven racers into Run 1, Vlhova clocked a mistake-filled run and Shiffrin lost her edge, went down, and skied out.

With the door open, Sweden’s Sara Hector barged through, securing the gold medal on the final run of the event after she clocked the fasted time in the field on Run 1. Hector, 29, competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, but Monday’s gold medal marks her first Olympic hardware. She became the second Swedish woman to win Olympic giant slalom gold after Pernilla Wiberg was fastest in 1992.

Italy’s Federica Brignone, who won bronze in the giant slalom in PyeongChang, took silver. And Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami earned the bronze.

Only 49 of the 82 skiers successfully completed both of their runs.

