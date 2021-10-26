Home
Dept. of Justice announces over 100 arrests in dark web drug operation

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC)- The Department of Justice announced today a major win in the fight against dark web drug sales.

Operation “Dark Hunter” spanned 10 months, three continents and more than 12 international law enforcement agencies, all resulting in 150 arrests and seizures around the world. As part of those arrests, law enforcement officials recovered 500 pounds of illegal drugs that contains enough fentanyl for more than four million lethal doses.

Also, nearly $32 million dollars was also seized. In the United States alone, over 200,000 pills were confiscated. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the arrests today.

“We are here to expose those who seek the shadows of the internet to peddle killer pills world wide,” Monaco said.  “Thanks to unprecedented international law enforcement cooperation, 150 dark net drug traffickers have been arrested around the world, including 65 right here in the United States.”

