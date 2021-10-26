Eagle Point home invasion robbery suspects arraigned Monday, third suspect remains at large

MEDFORD, Ore — Two home invasion robbery suspects who were arrested last week in Eagle Point, have been arraigned in Jackson County.
51-year-old Vay San Duong and 49-year-old Kien Vihn Vong of Sacramento, appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Neither suspect entered an initial plea as they plan to speak to an attorney beforehand.
Sheriff’s responded to an armed home invasion robbery and assault at a marijuana grow site, on Lake Creek Loop near Highway 140 around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday. Duong and Vong were arrested shortly after deputies arrived, but a third suspect remains on the loose according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
