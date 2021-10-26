Home
Eagle Point home invasion robbery suspects arraigned Monday, third suspect remains at large

Eagle Point home invasion robbery suspects arraigned Monday, third suspect remains at large

Local Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore — Two home invasion robbery suspects who were arrested last week in Eagle Point, have been arraigned in Jackson County.

51-year-old Vay San Duong and 49-year-old Kien Vihn Vong of Sacramento, appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Neither suspect entered an initial plea as they plan to speak to an attorney beforehand.

Sheriff’s responded to an armed home invasion robbery and assault at a marijuana grow site, on Lake Creek Loop near Highway 140 around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday. Duong and Vong were arrested shortly after deputies arrived, but a third suspect remains on the loose according to the Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: 2 arrested, 1 suspect on the run after home invasion robbery at Eagle Point marijuana grow site

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »