Progress continues on Rogue X as city targets completion in December

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s no longer just a big warehouse.

The Rogue X facility is more than halfway done and the city hopes it will be complete by the end of this year.

“It’s really starting to look like a recreation facility,” Medford parks and recreation director Rich Rosenthal said.

The city of Medford’s $76 million Rogue Credit Union Community Complex or Rogue X as it’s called is quickly becoming a reality.

Since January, huge progress has been made including the installation of a massive water slide as construction is 60% complete.

“The walls and the roof have been installed and in the event center the lightning has been installed, the basketball hoops are here,” Rosenthal said. “It’s starting to take definition.”

Plans for Rogue X include an event center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a splash pad, sport courts and more.

In March, NBC5 broke the story about how it’ll cost you to enjoy the site.

It will have a monthly or one-time fee.

Rosenthal said the city realizes there’s a wide range of people with different economic needs.

“We’ve set the fee schedule, those are lowest fees that we can offer right now, while on the other hand trying to achieve an 80% cost recovery,” he said.

He said there will be ways to get in through scholarship funds to access the aquatics center and recreation programs for those who can’t afford it.

Right now, Rogue X is anticipated to be finished by late December, with a grand opening that same month or in January.

“The facility will be substantially complete in November,” Rosenthal said. “It’s just that it’s going to take a few weeks to move in, make sure everything is working properly.”

Rosenthal said having a recreation facility to host basketball, volleyball, pickleball and other tournaments will be a huge boost to the city.

Rogue X will also be open to non-Medford residents, but it’ll cost 20% more to get in.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.