Georgia governor addresses hurricane danger ahead of Dorian

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) – As Hurricane Dorian begins moving northwest up the Florida Coast, the coast of Georgia remains under hurricane watch and tropical storm warning conditions.
On Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp reminded residents that Dorian remains a destructive hurricane, still having the potential of leaving a heavy impact on the state.
Governor Kemp warned that Dorian has moved a little further west and will bring 55 to 60 mile-per-hour winds to the Georgia Coast.
“We have the potential now as the storm has moved a little further west to have 55 to 60 mph winds right on the coast and on the barrier islands,” Gov. Kemp stated. “The hurricane-force winds have actually moved closer to the shore, which is concerning.”
The governor explained that they could see a four to seven-foot storm surge. He said it’s higher than some of the catastrophic storms in the past. “Even though the hurricane has been downgraded, it is picking up speed now,” Kemps said. “And has moved a little closer to us. So it still causes us great concern. And we need people to evacuate.”