Henley Middle School Helps with Salmon Reintroduction

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls middle school helped with an experimental salmon reintroduction project. Chinook Salmon were hatched and raised by Henley Middle School students, and then released last week into the Williamson River.

The project was done in connection with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The class received 200 fertilized eggs at the start of November from the ODFW Klamath Hatchery.

The students got to learn about ecosystems and also about local issues the fish are facing in the Klamath Basin.

