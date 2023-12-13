Jacksonville Police Department Now Hiring

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jacksonville Police Department is increasing hiring efforts after a potential contract with the sheriff’s office has fallen through.

Jacksonville PD currently has an agreement with the sheriff’s department, but it only involves deputies volunteering to patrol the streets overnight. JPD says it’s unreliable and as a result, they need more overnight help.

According to Jacksonville’s, Chief of Police, their department is similar to many others. They’re having a hard time hiring because they’re competing with larger agencies.

David Towe, Jacksonville Police Chief, said “I think Seattle offers a $50,000 hiring bonus for a new officer. So it’s just a shortage across the country. You’re not alone here.”

Chief Towe told us they have already hired one officer and interviewed seven more candidates last week.

They’re hoping to have six officers as soon as possible.

