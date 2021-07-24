Home
How to watch sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV*
Saturday, July 24 – 11:05 PM Women’s Laser Radial, Men’s Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 1 STREAM
Sunday, July 25 – 11:05 PM Women’s Laser Radial, Men’s Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 2 STREAM
Monday, July 26 – 11:05 PM Women’s 49er FX & Men’s 49er Prelims, more STREAM
Tuesday, July 27 – 11:05 PM Mixed Nacra 17 & M/W 470 Prelims, more STREAM
Wednesday, July 28 – 11:05 PM Men’s Finn & M/W 470 Prelims, more STREAM
Thursday, July 29 – 11:05 PM Men’s & Women’s 470 Prelims, more STREAM
Friday, July 30 – 11:05 PM Men’s & Women’s Windsurfer Medal Races, more STREAM
Saturday, July 31 – 111:05 PM Men’s Laser, Women’s Laser Radial Medal Races, more STREAM
Sunday, Aug. 1 – 11:05 PM Women’s 49er FX, Men’s 49er Medal Races, more STREAM
Monday, Aug. 2 – 11:05 PM Men’s Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal Races STREAM
Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 11:05 PM Men’s & Women’s 470 Medal Races STREAM

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Find full TV listings for sailing and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.

