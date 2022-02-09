How to watch the Alpine skiing men’s combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Part downhill, part slalom, the Alpine skiing combined event at the Winter Olympics routinely produces a fascinating battle for the title of world’s best all-around ski racer. This year’s event projects to be no different, and NBC and Peacock have you covered for all the action.

While no Americans are entered into the event, Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is sure to garner stateside support due to his relationship with U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin. To win gold, Kilde will have to go through fellow Olympic medalists Christof Innerhofer of Italy, Marco Schwartz of Austria and Alexis Pinturault of France.

Pinturault, the 2018 silver medalist, enters the 2022 Games as the prohibitive gold medal favorite. Though the combined event is contested only a handful of times each year on the World Cup circuit, Pinturault has won the season-long combined crown six out of the last nine years.

What time does the men’s combined event start?

The men’s combined event kicks off with the downhill phase, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET from The Rock speed course. That’s followed by the slalom phase at 1:15 p.m. ET, next at the Ice River technical course.

How to watch the men’s combined event on TV

The downhill run will feature prominently in NBC’s Primetime Winter Olympics coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The slalom run will also air on NBC as part of Primetime Plus, joining the action once the medal contenders are up.

How to stream the men’s combined on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and Primetime Plus coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Stream the men’s combined on NBCOlympics.com Network Start time Stream Link Downhill – NBC Primetime 9:30 p.m. ET HERE Downhill – World Feed 9:30 p.m. ET HERE Slalom – NBC Primetime Plus 1:15 a.m. ET HERE Slalom – World Feed 1:15 a.m. ET HERE

How to stream the men’s combined on Peacock

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. World Feed coverage of the men’s downhill begins at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up HERE.