Free gifts for local children during Santa Drive Thru event

MEDFORD , Ore. – Fire up your engines because his Thursday is the 2nd Annual Santa Drive Thru at Oakdale Middle School! The Medford School District is partnering with Coldwell Banker Pro Real Estate to hand out gifts to local children in need.

“We originally reached out to them because we wanted to be involved in the local community and kids are a huge part of that,” said Event and Marketing Coordinator, Elizabeth Adams. “Not to get cheesy, but obviously they’re the future!”

With help from other community businesses, Coldwell Banker has put together gift packages that include a plush toy and several “experience gifts,” such as a pass to the Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, a round of mini golf and a pass to the Crater Rock Museum, just to name a few.

The real estate group started this event last year with 500 gift packages to give away, but this year they doubled their contribution.

“We were able this year to actually put together 1,000 gold envelopes and a toy,” said Diane Adams with Coldwell Banker Pro Real Estate.

The drive thru is from 5 to 8 pm on December 14 at the Oakdale Middle front lawn and is open to all children in the community, not just MSD students.

There will also be candy canes, hot cocoa and special appearances by the Oakdale Owl and the big guy himself, Santa!

