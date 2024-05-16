Justice Department takes ‘major step’ toward rescheduling marijuana

Biden first directed federal agencies to review how marijuana is scheduled in October 2022, weeks before that year’s midterm elections. The process was led by the DOJ and the Department of Health and Human Services. “Look folks, no one should be in jail for merely using or possessing marijuana. Period,” Biden said in Thursday’s video, his third time speaking extensively on the topic since his directive two years ago. The second time Biden addressed the issue was during this year’s State of the Union address, making history by referring to marijuana from the dais in the House chamber. “No one should be jailed for using or possessing marijuana,” he said at the time. Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are reacting following the Biden Administration’s announcement on rescheduling cannabis. “It’s official, the Biden administration has taken a historic step toward ending reefer madness and bringing commonsense to federal cannabis policy,” said Senator Wyden. “Now it’s time to follow the lead of 24 states and more than half the country by decriminalizing and putting in place smart federal regulations. Leader Schumer, Senator Booker and I have the bill to do it.”

Meanwhile Senator Merkley says its a step in the right direction and he is glad to see action being taken.

“U.S. physician groups, state and national advocates, and broad public opinion all strongly support full legalization,” said Senator Merkley. “While we continue to push for complete descheduling of cannabis, there are steps we must take in the meantime to protect legal cannabis businesses, users, and community members.”

Merkley also said anything less than complete federal legalization will continue to harm the country’s most vulnerable populations.

Both senators signed a letter to President Biden asking for a swift review of cannabis scheduling by his administration.