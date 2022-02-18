LIVE UPDATES: Teams from China, ROC, U.S. feature in pairs short program

Posted by Newsroom Staff February 18, 2022

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc perform a death spiral - Credit: Getty Images

Will the Chinese team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong win gold at their home Olympics? Or will reigning world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov bring the Russian Olympic Committee its third figure skating win of these Games?

The answers to those questions and more take shape as the pairs figure skating short program gets underway Feb. 18.

The teams of Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc will seek strong finishes for the U.S. The last time the U.S. had two pairs teams at the Games, in 2014, they placed ninth and 12th. Knierim/Frazier and Cain-Gribble/LeDuc enter this competition ranked seventh and eighth.

