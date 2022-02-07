LIVE UPDATES: What will happen in final day of figure skating team event?

Three days after it started and roughly 58 programs later, the figure skating team event medalists for the 2022 Winter Olympics will finally be determined Sunday night (U.S. time).

The Russian Olympic Committee holds a three-point lead over the United States that is only expected to grow through the final three segments: pairs free skate, ice dance’s free dance and women’s free skate.

WATCH LIVE at 8 p.m. ET: NBC Broadcast | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock

The battle for silver is coming down to the U.S. (42 points) and Japan (39), while Canada (30) and China (20) are within a point as they contend for fourth.

The final U.S. skaters to take the ice for their team will be Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs, Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the dance and Karen Chen for the women.

It’s ROC’s Kamila Valieva, though, who could be the star of the night. One day prior, Valieva became just the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics and in the free skate could be the first woman to land a quadruple jump.

Follow our live blog below to see how the night unfolds…

Pairs Free Skate

Group 1