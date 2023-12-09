Locals hold rally for Israel in front of Josephine Co. Courthouse

Posted by Lauren Pretto December 8, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Locals held a rally for Israel in front of the Josephine County Courthouse December 8th.

The rally featured prayers, worship music, and speakers talking about the Hamas-Israel war. One local Rabbi said Israel had to go to war to defend itself.

“I’d like to see the world come together in peace, and in understanding, but in particular, I’d like to see it come together in respect,” Executive Director for the Center for Human Equality and Rabbi Russell McAlmond told NBC5, “respect for the fact that we are all human beings, that we have much more in common than we have differences”.

The event coordinator, Nancy Reese, told us rally-goers will not tolerate antisemitism. She said the tragedies of the war are horrifying and they will stand in solidarity with Israel through it.

Lauren Pretto
