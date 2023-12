GRANTS PASS, Ore – AllCare Health is announcing a new CEO Max Janasick will start the organization on January 22.

He’s succeeding, Dr. Doug Flow who’s retiring after more than 20 years with the Grants Pass organization.

AllCare says that Janasick has been in health care for more than 15 years including: One Community Health and Hood River, Oregon, and Cambia Health Solutions in Portland.

