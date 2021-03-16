McConnell says if Democrats get rid of filibuster, GOP will ‘erase every Liberal change’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued a threat Tuesday to Democrats over the fate of the filibuster.
The filibuster allows senators to extend debate indefinitely and effectively gives the minority party the ability to block legislation from coming to a vote. It has been used by both sides, and getting rid of it would be an unprecedented move.
McConnell said if Democrats change filibuster rules, Republicans will make them pay the next time they are in power.
“As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every Liberal change that hurt the country,” McConnell said. “We’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero — zero input from the Other side. How about this? Nationwide right to work for working Americans, de-funding Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities on day one. A whole new era of domestic energy production, sweeping new protections for conscience, and the right to life of the unborn; concealed carry reciprocity in all 50 States and the District of Columbia, massive hardening of security on our southern border.”
McConnell said changing filibuster rules wouldn’t speed up passage of bills for Biden administration priorities.
He said instead, he and other Republicans would use every tool available to stall business in the Senate, making it in his words like a “hundred car pile-up.”
Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) brushed off McConnell’s threats, saying Republicans are already doing everything they can to stall the Senate.
Durbin said McConnell’s abuse of the filibuster has led to Democrats’ frustration with it.