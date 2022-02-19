Men's 50km freestyle mass start shortened to 30km for athlete safety

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 30, 2021 shows the National Cross-Country Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Zhangjiakou

The men’s 50km freestyle mass start was shortened in distance to 30km in an effort “to reduce the time of exposure of athletes in extreme conditions,” FIS Cross-Country announced, citing strong winds and cold temperatures.

The freestyle mass start was also delayed and will start at 2:00 a.m. ET, instead of 1:00 a.m. ET, early Saturday morning.

One hour before the event was to start, organizers made adjustments when temperatures dropped to minus 16 Celsius at the National Cross-Country Center in China. The men’s 30km mass start is the final men’s cross-country skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics and they will be racing the same length as the women’s 30km freestyle mass start, set to take place on Feb. 20 at 1:30 a.m. ET.

