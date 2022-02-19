Oregon Golden Glove boxing tournament being held in Medford for first time

MEDFORD, Ore — The 2022 Oregon State Golden Gloves tournament opened in Medford for the first time.

The event is being held by non-profit organization Spartan Boxing Club at the Medford Armory. The two-day event began on Friday, featuring athletes from across the state from ages 18-34.

Winners of the event will qualify to compete at the Golden Gloves regional tournament in Las Vegas.

“It’s just amazing to be able to have the Golden Gloves in Medford for the first time,” Troy Wohosky, executive director of Spartan Boxing said. “It’s great because the community gets involved and being able to showcase all the boxers.”

The event also highlights 20 youth and adult athletes from Spartan Boxing.

Tickets for the event on Saturday February 18th are available at the door. More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page here: Spartan Boxing