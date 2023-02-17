‘Wipe Out Hunger’ PB&J drive extended until March 3

MEDFORD, Ore. – Kelly’s Automotive Service was set to end its annual Wipe Out Hunger campaign this week. However, the campaign is now extending, as the business says they’re “further behind than ever before” on donations.

The business says demand for food this year has increased, jumping 15% at the Josephine County Food Bank and 85% at ACCESS.

Kelly’s is asking people to bring at least 40 ounces of peanut butter and 10 ounces of jelly to their shop. In return, it will install a new pair of windshield wipers on your car.

Donations are accepted at both the Grants Pass and Medford locations.

The PB&J drive now lasts until March 3rd.