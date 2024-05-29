Oregon Tech finishes 4th in NAIA Softball World Series

COLUMBUS, Ga. – After dual weather delays on Memorial Day, for both lightning and rain, Oregon Tech Softball finally got to finish their World Series game Tuesday.

Tech was leading Cumberland 4-1 when the game was delayed for the second time Monday.

The two teams finished up that game Tuesday morning with the lady owls hanging on to win 4-2.

Then in the afternoon, Oregon Tech continued their run of must-wins against Jessup from California.

The owls led 2-0 early.

Jessup tied it up in the third inning and then scored one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, bringing the score up to 4-2.

The lady owls threatened a comeback in the seventh and were able to bring one run in but the effort fell short.

Oregon Tech lost to Jessup 4-3, putting the owls at fourth in the nation after a terrific 2024 season.

