Toddler area at Olsrud Family Community Playground to reopen soon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The toddler area at the Olsrud Family Community Playground will be reopen just in time for summer.

According to Medford Parks and Recreation director Rich Rosenthal, the city expects to reopen the toddler portion of the playground within the next two weeks.

That section of the playground, which sits inside Bear Creek Park, was burned down in February of 2023.

Rosenthal told NBC5 News back in March that the only thing left to install was the rubber tiles covering the concrete ground.

He provided an update on Wednesday saying the tiles were delayed but he is hopeful to welcome families back in early June.

