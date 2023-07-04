Parade-goers stake their spots for Ashland 4th of July

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Southern Oregon and Northern California are getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July.

Ashland, Eagle Point, Central Point and Klamath Falls all plan to have a parade to celebrate this Independence Day.

Visitors in Ashland have already reserved their spots, starting 6 Monday morning, as soon as they were allowed.

“We are anticipating it will be a lot of people, really crowded and there is a beautiful tree right here, and its going to be really hot. so, I want to make sure we are under the shade. we decided to duct tape our blanket down and put our names on it and hope nobody steals it”, said Anna Paris, Ashland visitor.

Ashland police told us late last week that marking a spot doesn’t guarantee it will still be there come the day of the parade.

O-Meara also wants to remind people you can only reserve spots on public property.

Central Point’s parade starts at 9:30 am, the Klamath Falls parade is at 10 and Eagle Point’s begins at 11 am.

And if you’re going to the Ashland Parade keep an eye out for NBC5.

We will have our own spot in the parade this year.

