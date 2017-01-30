Home
Pres. Trump issues new statement following immigration ban, protests

Pres. Trump issues new statement following immigration ban, protests

Politics Top Stories U.S. & World , , , , , , ,

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., January 23, 2017. Saul Loeb / AFP – Getty Images

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump released a statement on Sunday, regarding his recent Executive Orders concerning immigration laws. The statement reads, in part, “America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression.”

The President goes on to say, “to be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

The statement makes no mention of the protests breaking out across the country following the President’s executive actions.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley joined protesters on Sunday. He, along with hundreds of others gathered at Portland’s airport for a second day of protests. In San Francisco, protesters have also been flocking to SFO, including Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom.

Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, along with 15 others have released a joint statement, calling the Executive Order a dangerous one. It reads,”As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.”

The statement also notes that the Attorneys General will work together to help support people who are affected by the immigration bans. They say they’re confident the Executive Order will be overturned by the courts.

Natalie Weber
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics