Pres. Trump issues new statement following immigration ban, protests

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump released a statement on Sunday, regarding his recent Executive Orders concerning immigration laws. The statement reads, in part, “America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression.”
The President goes on to say, “to be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”
The statement makes no mention of the protests breaking out across the country following the President’s executive actions.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley joined protesters on Sunday. He, along with hundreds of others gathered at Portland’s airport for a second day of protests. In San Francisco, protesters have also been flocking to SFO, including Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom.
Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, along with 15 others have released a joint statement, calling the Executive Order a dangerous one. It reads,”As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.”
The statement also notes that the Attorneys General will work together to help support people who are affected by the immigration bans. They say they’re confident the Executive Order will be overturned by the courts.