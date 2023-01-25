Restaurant using crabs from NorCal as Dungeness crab season delays continue

BROOKINGS, Ore. – One Brookings restaurant is looking elsewhere for Dungeness crab as the season continues to be delayed on the Southern Oregon coast.

The season was supposed to open on December 1.

However, testing showed elevated levels of bio-toxins in the crabs.

Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery season from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago opened last week.

But for the owner of Catalyst Seafood in Brookings, he’s been going to California to get Dungeness crab.

“It’s kind of rough, it’s really set up back a bit,” owner William Goergen said. “But we’re going now. People are coming in quite a bit to buy live or cooked crab. Or, sit down and eat it.”

Commercial crabbing season continues to be delayed, south of Cape Arago.

But Catalyst’s owner said Oregon has temporarily let them catch crab in California, easing the burden the delay has caused.