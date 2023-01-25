Chinook salmon could soon be listed as an endangered species

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – The National Marine Fisheries Service said Chinook salmon may be eligible for protection, under the Endangered Species Act.

Chinook salmon is found on the Southern Oregon and Northern California coast.

The Center for Biological Diversity said fish populations has decreased dramatically.

The salmon used to be found in all 11 river systems between Tillamook Bay and the Klamath River.

“They’ve disappeared from many rivers due to logging, construction of roads, and other sources of habitat derogation that have come throughout the watershed like dams and poorly run hatcheries,” Center for Biological Diversity spokesperson Meg Townsend said. “So spring run chinook no longer exist in places like the Coos, or the Salmon rivers on the coast.”

Townsend said the National Marine Fisheries Service will continue to research if the salmon need to be listed as endangered.

They will have until August, one year from when a petition was started to make a decision.