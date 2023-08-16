Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office issues evacuation orders for the Head Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -The Head Fire has increased in intensity and rate of spread and has been spotted across the Klamath River due to thunderstorm downdrafts in the area.
Due to fire activity on the Head Fire, the sheriff’s office is issuing an EVACUATION ORDER: PLEASE LEAVE THE FOLLOWING AREAS IMMEDIATELY.
For the following zone(s):
ZONE SIS-1236 (south of Hamburg)
ZONE SIS-1120 (East of Horse Creek Road)
ZONE SIS-1117 (South of California Highway-96)
ZONE SIS-1007 (North of California Highway-96)
The Head Fire has been reported on the north side of the Klamath River near the confluence of the Scott River.
The fire is burning actively with a high rate of spread and is roughly 150-200 acres in size.
Visit community.zonehaven.com for current evacuation zone statuses.
