Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office issues evacuation orders for the Head Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -The Head Fire has increased in intensity and rate of spread and has been spotted across the Klamath River due to thunderstorm downdrafts in the area.

Due to fire activity on the Head Fire, the sheriff’s office is issuing an EVACUATION ORDER: PLEASE LEAVE THE FOLLOWING AREAS IMMEDIATELY.

For the following zone(s):

ZONE SIS-1236 (south of Hamburg)

ZONE SIS-1120 (East of Horse Creek Road)

ZONE SIS-1117 (South of California Highway-96)

ZONE SIS-1007 (North of California Highway-96)

The Head Fire has been reported on the north side of the Klamath River near the confluence of the Scott River.

The fire is burning actively with a high rate of spread and is roughly 150-200 acres in size.

Visit community.zonehaven.com for current evacuation zone statuses.

PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE OF ROAD CLOSURES: – Residents under evacuation orders need to evacuate IMMEDIATELY. – Surrounding areas should be ready to evacuate if needed. – See ZoneHaven Map for more information: community.zonehaven.com – Resources are continuing to arrive at the incident. SHELTERS: If you are in need of shelter, the Kahtishraam Wellness Center (1403 Kahtrishraam, Yreka, CA 96097) is open to those affected. We want to ensure the public of our commitment to provide adequate time for safe evacuation should fire behavior intensify to the point of issuing Evacuation Orders in the future.

To stay up to date on the latest fire information visit the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.