Rescue in Emigrant Lake causes officials to remind people about safety

MEDFORD, Ore. – As temperatures heat up you might be looking for ways to cool off.

But don’t forget, safety first.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a person had to be rescued yesterday at Emigrant Lake.

They say the person jumped off their paddle board and dislocated their shoulder.

They couldn’t get back on the board or swim to shore.

Another person helped them to safety.

The sheriff’s office says, you should stay aware of water conditions and always be prepared.

Sergeant Shawn Richards said, “even though it’s super-hot outside, the river temperature is still around 50 degrees. You have the heat outside, mixed with the cold water. When you jump in it’s very easy to get hypothermic still. So, we tell people to wear a life jacket, have some sort of safety plan.”

Most water recreation areas have loaner life jacket stations.

But you should always bring your own.

They also say, always stay close to shore and avoid jumping into water.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.