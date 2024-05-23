SOU, OIT softball teams take the field on day one of NAIA World Series

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The SOU Raiders Softball team lost by one run to the Jessup Warriors during game one of the NAIA Softball World Series at South Commons Stadium Thursday.

The Warriors got an early lead scoring three runs in the first inning. By the fifth inning, the Raiders were gaining ground with three runs to Jessup’s five. However even after earning a fourth run in the seventh inning, the Raiders fell to the Warriors with a final of 5-4.

The Raiders will need seven consecutive victories to win their fourth championship in five years. SOU moves on to play the loser of Thursday’s game between Central Methodist University and University of Science & Arts Oklahoma. First pitch on that game is Friday at 10 a.m. PDT.

The Oregon Tech Owls also playing in the World Series this week. They face Kentucky’s University of the Cumberlands at 1 p.m. PDT Thursday.

The NAIA Softball World Series wraps up Wednesday in Columbus.

