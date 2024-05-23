Jackson County Sheriff’s Office rescues stranded boater on Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – An 81-year-old man is safe after being stranded on the Rogue River.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a man’s boat became disabled on the Rogue River just below Evans Creek.

After making sure he was not injured, deputies helped him get his boat back up the river and loaded onto his trailer.

The sheriff’s office is reminding all water users to remember to pack life jackets, safety equipment, and to check boats before launching them into the river.

