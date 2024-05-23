ODOT prepares to start construction on Big X intersection this summer

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is kicking off the summer with a construction project on the Big X intersection.

The intersection is located where Oregon Highways 99, 238, and 62 meet.

With the project, ODOT is aiming to extend the life of the roadways and bridges. Crews will be replacing asphalt and updating the ADA ramps.

The department anticipates night construction with flaggers, lane closures, as well as reduced lanes.

“Safety is a number one priority, so we definitely want all the motorists and everybody that is traveling along the construction area to please be aware of the workers out there,” said Mary Dillinger Public Information Officer for ODOT. “This project, the intention is for it to be all done at night.”

The area was last paved in 2000.

Changes to the bicycle and pedestrian connections are also coming and ODOT says it should improve safety.

The project is expected to begin this summer and conclude in Winter 2025.

