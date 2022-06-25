The Talent Irrigation District sets start date for irrigation season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The talent irrigation district will start delivering water on July Fifth.

The decision to start the irrigation season was delayed until early this week.

The T.I.D.’s irrigation season usually starts in mid-April or May, but a wet spring helped delay it until now.

Now that the conditions have started to dry out, the T.I.D. knew it was time to pick a start date.

Wanda Derry, a manager for the T.I.D., said, “we’ll probably be able to run water for 35 to 40 days this year and once we start the water, we’ll run until we’ve ran out of water.”

Last year, the T.I.D. ran water for two weeks and then shut it off for two weeks, which it said didn’t work well.

The organization says everyone in the district will have access to the water on the fifth and they won’t prioritize one crop over another.