Rogue Salad Co. celebrates grand opening

MEDFORD, Ore. – A locally owned Medford restaurant celebrated its grand opening Thursday, adding new options for fast casual dining.

Rogue Salad Co. is a new healthy fast casual restaurant on East McAndrews Avenue.

It offers made to order salads, smoothies, and soon, fresh squeezed juice.

Erica Ritchie, one of the two owners, said this business was an idea years in the making.

“We’ve worked together for 24 years and we would always be like where are we gonna go to lunch?,” said Karen Irving, another one of the owners. “Our options were limited for a healthy, fast casual restaurant.”

The owners say the community’s response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

They hope to have delivery and online order options set up in the next few weeks.

For now, the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

