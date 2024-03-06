US Marshals assisting JCSO in search for man accused of abandoning children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The US Marshals office is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a Trail man accused of abandoning two young children near Jacksonville.

24 year-old Justin Trompeter is wanted on several charges including second-degree child neglect and domestic violence assault, among others.

On February 16th, JCSO deputies received information that Trompeter was hiding with the children, ages 6 months and a year and a half, deep in the woods around Jacksonville.

Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green said they were able to extend Trompeter’s arrest warrant to all states, not just the west coast.

Green said, “that’s one of the things the us marshals specialize in, is to find people that are outstanding, evading law enforcement. The hope is that soon here we’ll be able to get Mr. Trompeter into custody, bring him back to Oregon if he’s outside the state, so he can face justice.”

Green said the US Marshals are actively searching for Trompeter.

But he said the search area is broad and Trompeter’s whereabouts are still unknown.

