USGS reports two earthquakes off the Oregon Coast

Brookings, Ore. – Two earthquakes struck off the Oregon Coast Thursday.
A magnitude 4.6 quake was recorded 70 miles off the west of Brookings just before noon, according to the US Geological Survey.
There was no tsunami danger from the quake that shook approximately 40 miles from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
A smaller magnitude 3.1 quake was recorded earlier in the day at around 7:09 a.m.
That quake was 240 off the coast of Coos Bay centered on the Blanco Fracture Zone, roughly 200 miles from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.