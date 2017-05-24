Home
Vacant house destroyed by fire, cause under investigation

Vacant house destroyed by fire, cause under investigation

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore.- Investigators are trying to find the cause of a large house far in rural Grants Pass.

Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire and American Medical Response were all called out to a fire Tuesday on Walker Rd. in rural Grants Pass. When crews arrived, they found a vacant home fully engulfed by flames.

14 firefighters worked to bring the flames under control and protect nearby wildland areas.

Fire investigators aren’t sure how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check with NBC5 News for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics