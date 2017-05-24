Vacant house destroyed by fire, cause under investigation

Grants Pass, Ore.- Investigators are trying to find the cause of a large house far in rural Grants Pass.
Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire and American Medical Response were all called out to a fire Tuesday on Walker Rd. in rural Grants Pass. When crews arrived, they found a vacant home fully engulfed by flames.
14 firefighters worked to bring the flames under control and protect nearby wildland areas.
Fire investigators aren’t sure how the fire started.
