Josephine Co. D.A.: Fatal shooting of Jacy McManus justified

Grants Pass, Ore. – The Josephine County District Attorney has ruled a fatal officer-involved shooting in Wolf Creek was justified.
According to the D.A.’s office, Jacy McManus shot a Wolf Creek man in the chest on April 6, 2017.
An extensive manhunt was launched to search for McManus after the shooting. On April 24, he was located inside the Wolf Creek General Store.
Prosecutors said two Oregon State Police troopers arrived at the store at around 9:40 a.m.
One trooper entered the store as McManus was preparing to leave. Following a brief verbal exchange with the trooper, McManus tried to leave the store before being told he was under arrest.
McManus tried to exit the rear of the store, but the trooper quickly caught up with him and forced him to the floor.
The D.A.’s office said McManus physically resisted arrest as the trooper asked bystanders to locate the other trooper who was still outside the store.
As the trooper struggled with McManus, he deployed his TASER. There was no effect due to McManus’ multiple layer of clothing.
McManus reportedly punched the trooper during the struggle. The trooper proceeded to pepper-spray McManus before finally reaching for his firearm.
According to prosecutors, McManus reached into his pockets and was told multiple times to show his hands.
Eventually, McManus revealed a 3-inch tire punch, described by the D.A.’s office as a stabbing tool.
The Josephine County D.A. said McManus tried to stand up with the tire punch, prompting the trooper to shoot him once in the arm. The round traveled into McManus’ torso, causing his death. A separate shot hit his clothing but did not actually hit his body.
On May 24, Josephine County D.A. Ryan Mulkins announced under Oregon law, the trooper was justified in using deadly physical force under the circumstances he encountered.
No further action is expected in this case.