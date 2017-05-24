Reserve officers complete training

About eleven students completed the Reserve Officer Law Enforcement Academy, receiving recognition for their hard work at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony at RCC’s Table Rock Campus.
The academy trains students sponsored by law enforcement agencies and has recently opened the program up to some criminal justice majors.
For SOU graduate Greg Heise, this is just one step to a career in law enforcement.
“Just trying to continue my training and ultimately I want to get picked up full-time law enforcement,” Greg explained.
His mom couldn’t be more proud.
“He adds this to his degree in criminal justice he got from SOU. So, extremely proud of him,” lauded Greg’s mother, Sue.
For instructors, it’s an opportunity to share their years of experience.
“Knowing that they’re going to take that and build on that and then have new experiences that I won’t have in the next 30 years, it’s really neat that you get to pass on that information,” said Medford Police officer and program coordinator Richard Renfro.
Jackson county Sheriff Nate Sickler had a word of advice for the graduates: “As a law enforcement professional, you will be held to a higher standard in all aspects of your life. Not just when you wear the uniform, but when you’re at the grocery store, when you’re at church, when you’re at home, and when you’re socializing.”
While some graduates, like Greg, don’t have a law enforcement agency sponsoring them, they are all ready to protect and serve.