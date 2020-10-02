Vaccine distribution plan released by medical experts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has released its final recommendations on how a future COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed.
Phase 1A covers about 5% of the population, including front-line health workers and first responders.
Phase 1B expands the vaccine for people with underlying medical conditions and older adults living in group settings.
Phase 2 would include teachers, anyone at moderate medical risk, and all other older adults.
Phase 3 expands to young adults, children and people working in high-exposure industries.
The final phase of the rollout would include anyone who did not have access in the prior scenarios.
The committee also recommends that special efforts are made to distribute the vaccine to people in more vulnerable areas, like communities with a higher proportion of racial minorities.