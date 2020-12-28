Vaccine guidance issued for people with underlying health conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The CDC has issued new COVID vaccination guidance for people with underlying health conditions.
The agency says these adults can get a vaccine when it becomes available if they do not have a history of severe allergic reaction to any of its ingredients.
People with weakened immune systems or autoimmune disorders can also receive a vaccine but should be aware that it has not been thoroughly tested on these patients.
Most importantly, the statements urge people to continue following safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks even after they are vaccinated.
The CDC also says vaccinated people should still follow quarantine protocol after a potential exposure to the virus.